Saskatoon mother arrested after assaulting officer during child welfare check

    A Saskatoon woman is facing charges after assaulting a police officer during a welfare check on a child.

    On Thursday at around 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Clarence Avenue South to assist Mobile Crisis workers completing a welfare check on a child, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Upon arrival, officers spoke with the child's mother. After gaining entry to the home, the woman told officers that the child was not home.

    While continuing to search the home, the woman became aggressive and attacked an officer. The 40-year-old woman was then arrested.

    Police say she is now facing charges relating to obstructing and assaulting a peace officer.

    According to police, Mobile Crisis workers were able to locate the child and ensure his safety.

