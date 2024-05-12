No one injured in residential blaze, Saskatoon fire department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
Crews were called to the house at 413 Isabella Street just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, with first on the scene reporting smoke and flames coming from a “detached structure,” according to a fire department news release.
The blaze pushed a thick blanket of smoke over the neighbouring homes as firefighters brought in multiple hose lines, the street smoldering orange in the late afternoon sun — a bookend to a day already rife with smoke from wildfires blown in from further northwest. Clusters of neighbours stood watching the scene from down the street.
The fire department said crews searched and found all occupants had safely evacuated the area and there were no injuries.
An investigator is expected to follow up with information about the cause and the estimated cost of damage from the blaze.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Edibles, armchairs and adapters: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis edibles and vehicle components.
Putin replaces Russian defence minister in rare cabinet shakeup
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin began a Cabinet shakeup on Sunday, proposing the replacement of Sergei Shoigu as defence minister as he begins his fifth term in office.
Wildfire near Fort McMurray more than triples overnight, several evacuation alerts remain in place
The fire burning near Fort McMurray grew from 25 hectares to 5,500 hectares over the weekend.
Canada Post cracks down on Nunavut loophole to get free Amazon Prime shipping
Amazon's paid subscription service provides free delivery for online shopping across Canada except for remote locations, the company said in an email. While customers in Iqaluit qualify for the offer, all other communities in Nunavut are excluded.
Mother's Day movies that pull at ALL the heartstrings
This Mother's Day Weekend, take a look at some of the most emotional movies inspired by moms.
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. social services mobile outreach team doubles in size, expands access to community locations
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services says its mobile outreach team is doubling in size. A total of 20 social workers will now provide services in the community rather than from a government office.
-
'We are part of the community': Annual Sikh Day Parade packs Regina streets
The 8th annual Nagar Kirtan Parade packed the streets of Regina on Saturday, bringing the Regina Sikh community and people from surrounding areas together.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba battling two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas, evacuation orders in effect
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
-
Homicide investigation closes stretch of Portage Avenue
Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Portage Avenue on Sunday morning because of a homicide investigation.
-
We’re hitting two milestones in one’: Annual Cerebral Palsy Stationary Bike Ride pedals into Winnipeg
Winnipeggers burnt calories for a cause at Blue Cross Park on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Residents urged to stay away or stay ready as wildfire burns out of control in Grande Prairie county
Parts of the County of Grande Prairie remain under evacuation orders and alerts as the Teepee Creek wildfire remained out of control Sunday.
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray more than triples overnight, several evacuation alerts remain in place
The fire burning near Fort McMurray grew from 25 hectares to 5,500 hectares over the weekend.
-
Abortion activists concerned after UCP MLA Dan Williams speaks at pro-life rally
Abortion activists are raising concerns after multiple United Conservative Party MLAs attended a recent pro-life rally at the Alberta legislature.
Calgary
-
Sunday morning collision between vehicle and cyclist sends 1 to hospital
A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary Stampeders' training camp opens with an abundance of quarterbacks
Quarterback meetings were crowded to start Calgary Stampeders' training camp.
-
Over 5,000 people celebrate Mother’s Day at SportChek event
Over 5,000 Calgarians celebrated Mother’s Day Sunday in a time-honoured city tradition: by going for a run.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
-
Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
-
'Reimagining Mother's Day': Toronto woman creates Motherless Day event after losing mom
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
Ottawa
-
2 taken to hospital after 2-car crash on Richmond Road
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
-
Montreal man facing charges following contraband drone drop at Millhaven: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 40-year-old man from Montreal is facing charges following a suspected drone drop of unauthorized items at the Millhaven Institution.
Montreal
-
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
-
UQAM students join McGill and set up second pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A student group at UQAM announced on Sunday that a second pro-Palistinian encampment is being erected in Montreal.
-
Dead body found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious death in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a man's body was discovered on Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Increased fire activity' expected for Fort Nelson, B.C., blaze
A wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that forced thousands to flee their homes grew almost 800 hectares overnight Saturday, according to officials.
-
Opening of Kitsilano Pool delayed due to 'unforeseen' repairs
When the city's outdoor pools reopen for the summer on the May long weekend, Kitsilano Pool will remain shuttered.
-
Man killed in New Westminster crash: police
A crash in New Westminster Saturday left one man dead, according to authorities.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Vancouver Island
-
Northern lights put on a show across B.C.
Like skywatchers across Canada, B.C. residents were treated to a dazzling display late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
-
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
London
-
'It would be life changing': Poplar Hill Lions Club fundraising for wheelchair-accessible swing
Olivia McIntosh loves to swing. Unfortunately, in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy (CP) and a global delay, the 17-year old from Ilderton, Ont. needs at least two people to help lift her and get her seated.
-
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights outscore Generals 17-2 overall to take 2-0 series lead heading to Oshawa
It’s been an offensive clinic by the London Knights through the first two games of the OHL Championship Series. A 9-1 win over the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens followed up an impressive 8-1 win Thursday as London has taken a 2-0 series lead.
Kitchener
-
Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
-
Mother’s Day tea party with alpacas
An unusual Mother’s Day event was held in Hillsburgh Sunday – a tea party with some adorable alpacas.
-
Fatal crash investigation in Ohsweken
Six Nations Police are investigating a fatal crash in Ohsweken.
Northern Ontario
-
37-year-old man dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters respond to major fire at business in Bathurst, N.B.
Firefighters are responding to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
-
Fredericton Marathon sees high participation, world record 'joggling' attempt
They were told it would likely take another year to recover from the pandemic that saw many marathon events cancelled, but Fredericton Marathon organizers say this year’s participation is up 25 per cent over last year – bringing them back to pre-pandemic numbers.
-
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.