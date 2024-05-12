No one injured in residential blaze, Saskatoon fire department says

The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the house at 413 Isabella Street just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, with first on the scene reporting smoke and flames coming from a “detached structure,” according to a fire department news release.

The blaze pushed a thick blanket of smoke over the neighbouring homes as firefighters brought in multiple hose lines, the street smoldering orange in the late afternoon sun — a bookend to a day already rife with smoke from wildfires blown in from further northwest. Clusters of neighbours stood watching the scene from down the street.

The fire department said crews searched and found all occupants had safely evacuated the area and there were no injuries.

An investigator is expected to follow up with information about the cause and the estimated cost of damage from the blaze.