SASKATOON -- Even in the face of a plague the wheels of justice move forward.

Those were Justice R.S. Smith’s opening remarks as a trial for two men accused in a break and enter began at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s bench this week.

Lawyers’ desks are spaced six feet apart. Witnesses will testify from a jury seat away from the normal witness stand next to the judge. Attorneys and sheriffs will don medical face masks and gloves. Plexiglass panes surround the prisoner’s box.

“We can’t ask people who work in grocery stores and liquor board stores to come to work and do their job and not ask public prosecutions to step up to the plate and do theirs,” said Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa.

It’s business as usual from the Crown’s perspective, with no substantive changes in light of the courtroom changes, she said.

“We of course are trying to follow the protocols of having our spacing, cleaning between witnesses, and the conducting of a trial, it’s just the same as it ever is,” she said.

This week court is hearing the trial of Joshua Lecky and Fraser Littlewolfe, co-accused in break and enter just after Christmas at an acreage near Dalmeny.

The dates for the trail were not moved or delayed because of COVID-19, Kujawa said.

“I’m extremely pleased that we were able to conduct this trial,” she said. “It’s important for accused persons to have their trial if we can do so. We’ve set a standard and i think we should all be willing to go forward with our jobs.”

After the trial judge determined the case would proceed, lawyers, security personnel and maintenance and cleaning staff met, Local Registrar Glen Metivier said.

“The courtroom was adapted to deal with any issues or concerns discussed including the position of witness testimony, the accused, and counsel,” he said.

Metivier said most courtrooms at Queen’s Bench can accomodate a trial where there is one accused and two counsel. He added the court will keep these measures in place as long as necessary.

The trial for Lecky and Littlewolfe is scheduled to last all week.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said all of his trials have been adjourned, in large part because the witnesses and accused individuals involved may have health issues.

“Considering the well being of all participants, proceeding to trial at this time was just simply appropriate or not worth the risk,” he said.

While he understands the important role of the justice system, it’s important to remain vigilant, he said.

“But the immediacy of hearing most matters has had to give way for the greater public good.”