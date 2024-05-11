Girls take flight with free lessons in Saskatoon

Mitchinson Flight Centre in Saskatoon helped girls soar on Saturday with their annual "Girls Take Flight" event.

Girls between the ages of eight and 18 were given free admission to get aboard one of the Mitchinson Flight Centres aircraft to help spark interest in aviation.

Brooke Tower was with the flight centre helping put the event on.

"Our primary focus was girls in Aviation. We're definitely minorities," said Tower.

Flights rotated through the entire day, and more than 160 girls got the opportunity to see Saskatoon from a bird's eye view.

"Girls can do it too. It's not just guys, and flying isn't that hard," said Tower.

The morning started out with clear skies, but strong winds blew in with wildfire smoke, forcing a number of flight reschedules.

Tower said that the girls involved walked away with an experience they aren't soon to forget.