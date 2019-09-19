

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will be holding a town hall at the Delta Bessborough Hotel in Saskatoon, 24 hours after photos of him wearing blackface surfaced.

Hundreds have lined up to register, while a group is protesting outside.

His swing through the Prairies comes the day after photos were published of the Liberal leader wearing brownface and blackface.

He also held a media availability earlier in the afternoon in Winnipeg.

Trudeau apologized Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup at a party in 2001, after TIME Magazine published a photo from the event.

Two other instances have emerged of the Liberal Leader wearing either brownface or blackface.

As of Thursday morning, the Conservative Party (37.8 per cent) and the Liberals (35 per cent) were statistically tied in national support, according to Nanos polling.

The random telephone survey of 1,200 Canadians is accurate within 2.8 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.

This is a developing story. More details to come.