SASKATOON -- At first, Pam Shoults thought she had a delivery at the door of her home in Saskatoon's Briarwood neighbourhood.

"I was cleaning in the kitchen, I could hear our dog start to bark," Shoults told CTV News.

Shoults said she peeked outside to see what all the fuss was about.

"We have the glass covered with stained glass so you can't see actual people or whatnot. Just the outline," Shoults said.

"So I thought it was a delivery driver of some sort, but he wasn't going away."

After attempting to wait out her mysterious guest, Shoults decided to open her door just a crack.

"I screamed frantically for my husband because I didn't know what to do and it just stood around for a while just catching its breath," Shoults said

She tried unsuccessfully to snap a photo.

"Then I heard it take off from the front deck and run down the street."

Shoults said it was her husband who reminded her that the encounter may have been captured by their doorbell security camera.

"I was like, 'Oh, good idea' because I usually get a notification but I hadn't. So I checked the memory on the doorbell and there was a video," she said.

"I can honestly say that's probably the closest I've gotten to a wild deer but I didn't know whether to invite him in for lunch or just go on his merry little way."