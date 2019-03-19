

CTV Saskatoon





It’s been a week since Kendra Deans was behind the bar at the Feisty Goat in Confederation Park, when she was blindsided by two teens armed with sawed-off rifles and demanding cash.

“I didn’t hear anyone enter the bar, I didn’t hear anything. All of a sudden I just looked to my side and I saw someone come straight around the bar holding a gun to me saying, ‘this is a robbery.’”

The suspects, who police believe are about 15, were only in the bar about five minutes.

Dean said the whole thing is a blur.

“I can hardly remember what they looked like, their faces. Just adrenaline pumping through me. Fear. I just remember laying on the ground just shaking.”

The pair made off with money, alcohol and Dean’s purse.

Owner Jonny Pino said the bar has never been robbed in the three years it’s been open.

“I never thought it would happen to be honest.”

Three doors down at Circle K, the owner told CTV News his business is robbed with a weapon about four times a year.

According to a crime map produced by Saskatoon Police Service, there were a dozen armed robberies across the city in the past 30 days, including four along Diefenbaker Drive.

Pino hopes that by sharing the frightening video of the robbery at his bar, things change.

“You’re actually seeing pure terror in what one of these robberies actually is, and it sickens me.”

Police say these are crimes of opportunity by people looking for fast cash. Businesses can protect themselves by having security cameras placed low enough see a suspect’s face, rather than their hat or hood.

As police investigate the robbery, Pino said he is working longer hours to make sure no staff member is left alone.