Spike in drug overdoses in Prince Albert makes police alert people

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is raising the alarm after a concerning number of suspected drug overdoses in the city.

According to PAPS, officers responded to four incidents on Wednesday alone, where naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, was administered by medical personnel.

“Police wish to remind the public that any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or death,” PAPS said in a release.

Police say an overdose is a medical emergency and people can show symptoms like slow or no breathing, blue lips or nails, gurgling, and cool skin.

According to a report from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Saskatchewan is continuing to deal with a deadly drug crisis.

The report says 395 deaths associated with drug use have happened so far in 2023.

If someone suspects a person has overdosed on any drug, police advise them to call 911, including frontline police members, carry naloxone, a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of overdoses caused by opioids.

Police say those who call for help will have legal protection.

“Members of the public can also keep naloxone on hand if they or someone they know is at risk of overdose. The Government of Saskatchewan offers a ‘take home naloxone’ kit available free of charge at many locations in the province,” police said.

There is also help available if you want to quit using drugs. To find services near you, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/addictions.