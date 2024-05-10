Two men arrested after stolen car, gun seized in Saskatoon

Two men are facing numerous charges after a police chase early Thursday morning ended with the seizure of a stolen car, a firearm, and ammunition.

At around 2 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Thomas Crescent but the vehicle fled at a high speed, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Shortly after, officers detained the suspects and found that the vehicle was stolen with a gun and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside.

Police say one of the suspects was carrying a bear spry.

As a result, both suspects, 30 and 31, were arrested. They face numerous firearms charges, charges in relation to possession of a weapon, and charges connected to possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police say the 30-year-old was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl).