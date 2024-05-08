SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • City of Prince Albert fined $95,000 for workplace injury

    Prince Albert City Hall
    The City of Prince Albert has been fined $95,000 for a safety violation after a worker was seriously injured on the job.

    According to the provincial government, on April 25 the City of Prince Albert pleaded guilty to one violation of the occupational health and safety regulations.

    “The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 22, 2022, in Prince Albert, where a worker was seriously injured when they fell a distance greater than three metres while attempting to dislodge a hose nozzle,” the province said in a release.

    The court imposed a fine of $67,857.14 with a surcharge of $27,142.86, for a total of $95,000. The province says two other charges were withdrawn.

