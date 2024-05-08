Toronto man charged in Saskatchewan after police seize cocaine, cash and a Glock

A Toronto man faces drug trafficking charges in Saskatchewan after police in Prince Albert seized nearly 100 grams of cocaine, cash, and a Glock handgun on Tuesday.

Officers with the north-central Sask. city’s crime reduction team and a provincial trafficking enforcement team opened the investigation into 24-year-old Toronto resident Omar Isse in early April, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

Investigators arrested Isse and executed a search warrant of a home in Prince Albert’s east side on Tuesday, police said. Officers seized a .40 Glock handgun with ammunition, 97 grams of cocaine, and $8,480 in cash from the home.

Isse was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and several firearms offences.

He went before a justice of the peace on Wednesday morning, and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.