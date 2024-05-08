SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Toronto man charged in Saskatchewan after police seize cocaine, cash and a Glock

    (Courtesy: Prince Albert Police Service) (Courtesy: Prince Albert Police Service)
    Share

    A Toronto man faces drug trafficking charges in Saskatchewan after police in Prince Albert seized nearly 100 grams of cocaine, cash, and a Glock handgun on Tuesday.

    Officers with the north-central Sask. city’s crime reduction team and a provincial trafficking enforcement team opened the investigation into 24-year-old Toronto resident Omar Isse in early April, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

    Investigators arrested Isse and executed a search warrant of a home in Prince Albert’s east side on Tuesday, police said. Officers seized a .40 Glock handgun with ammunition, 97 grams of cocaine, and $8,480 in cash from the home.

    Isse was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and several firearms offences.

    He went before a justice of the peace on Wednesday morning, and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News