Warmer weather expected in Saskatoon

Saskatoon will have more sunny days ahead with clear skies on the weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Friday will be warmer with a high of 25 C under clear skies. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, becoming westerly at 20 kilometres per hour (km/hr) gusting up to 40 km/hr near noon.

During the night, skies will remain clear for a while and become partly cloudy later in the evening. The low temperature will drop to a cool 10 C.

The sunny skies continue on Saturday with a high of 25 C and it will be a windy day with northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/hr in the morning.

Clear skies are expected for Saturday night, with the low dropping down to a chilly 4 C.

Saskatoon will have a sunny Sunday again with a high of 20 C and the clouds will roll in overnight with the low reaching 9 C.

The work week ahead will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, with Monday having a mix of sun and clouds with windy conditions.

According to ECCC, there's a chance of showers on Monday night and Tuesday with a high of only 12 C.

The rest of the week will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-teens.

