Missing 85-year-old rural Sask. man found dead

An 85-year-old man reported missing around Choiceland, Sask. on Saturday has been found dead.

Around noon on Sunday, members of Smeaton RCMP reached out to the public to report any sightings of Donald Sussums, whose vehicle was found on Saturday on a quad trail about 14 kilometres north of Choiceland, a town about an hour’s drive northeast of Prince Albert.

Police were concerned the 85-year-old may be confused or disoriented, and officers were on the scene searching into the afternoon.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, RCMP announced the Choiceland-area resident had been found dead.

RCMP said his death was not considered suspicious, and his family had been notified.

“Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” RCMP said in a news release.

Officers from the Smeaton detachment also offered thanks to emergency responders and volunteers who helped conduct the search.