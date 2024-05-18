Saskatchewan Roughriders visit Saskatoon for Green and White day

Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.

This follows a week of training camp in Saskatoon, culminating in Green and White day, allowing Saskatoon residents to see their Roughriders practice and prepare for the season.

A state of the nation was given, forecasting the season ahead followed by on-field activities. The day was finalized with an autograph session for fans to meet the coaches and lineup.

Jacquelin Hurlbert was in charge of fan engagement for the day.

"It's one of our favorite times of year because it's the kick-off to the season," said Hurlbert.

For many in Saskatoon, it represents an opportunity to see their provincial CFL team in their home city.

"That's something that's super important to our organization, is showing that we are a provincial team, and just being out in front of fans like this and representing to get people excited for what's coming next," said Hurlbert.

Coming next, a Monday a pre-season game in Regina against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Followed by the rider rally against the Edmonton Elk before the home opener against Calgary on June 24.