Environment Canada warns of potential for funnel clouds over Saskatoon

Canada’s weather service has issued an advisory about the potential of funnel clouds forming over the City of Saskatoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the funnel cloud advisory around 10 a.m. on Monday.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” Environment Canada said.

“This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

The federal weather service says landspout tornadoes don’t usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous.

“They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances. Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter.”

Funnel clouds usually appear with little to no warning, Environment Canada says.

Saskatoon’s forecast called for a cloudy day with periodic showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the early evening, with a high of 14 C.

To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.