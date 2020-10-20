SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of potential COVID-19 exposures in Beauval, Martensville and Meadow Lake:

Beauval

October 17

Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 18

Amy's Bar and Motel, Beauval Forks, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Martensville

October 13

Martensville Athletic Pavilion (last basketball court), 200 Mike Sands Boulevard, 7 to 10 p.m.

Meadow Lake

October 17

Giant Tiger, 301 First Avenue East, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.