Advertisement
Saskatoon bar hit with $14,000 fine for violating COVID-19 rules
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 2:07PM CST
(Dale Cooper/CTV News)
Share:
SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon bar has been fined for flouting coronavirus-related restrictions, according to the province.
Buds on Broadway was issued a $14,000 ticket this week for failing to abide by public health orders, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.
The province said three individual tickets had been issued in Saskatchewan this week to people who failed to wear face masks in a public place.
Each person was fined $2,800, according to the province.