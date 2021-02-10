SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon bar has been fined for flouting coronavirus-related restrictions, according to the province.

Buds on Broadway was issued a $14,000 ticket this week for failing to abide by public health orders, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

The province said three individual tickets had been issued in Saskatchewan this week to people who failed to wear face masks in a public place.

Each person was fined $2,800, according to the province.