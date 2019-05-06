Making a roller skating rink in the town arena just made sense for Aberdeen Mayor Renee Reimer Horner.

It was an idea that started with the need to save money on the cost of running the rink plant during the warmer months. The idea got some resistance among town council initially, but now after two weekends of operation, things are rolling along.

"Our first weekend we had about 70 people come out and on this last weekend we had about 180/190 people come out so we’ve doubled already," Mayor Renee Reimer Horner told CTV News.

The ice hasn’t been taken out in the Aberdeen rink in fourteen years. The floor was in great shape.

There are some skaters who have their own skates from the 80’s while many of the youth are trying it for the first time. There are theme nights too which are a big hit.

"I like how they're bringing it back. They had an 80's night on the weekend. I wore neon and had a Walkman. I had some ACDC going," 10 year old Ryder Boyenko told CTV News.

It’s an old idea that is getting some new hype among the teenagers in the town.

"I prefer meeting face to face. It's way better and a more fun than finding someone online. You get to meet them and experience what their personality is like," 18 year old Junia Neufeld told CTV News.

It costs five dollars to skate with a $5 rental fee for the skates. The concession sells food as well as milkshakes to keep with the retro theme. They plan to keep the rink open until the end of August before the ice is put back in.