SASKATOON -- Federal Liberal candidates in Saskatoon once again failed to capture a seat in the city, but are pleased with their party’s performance nationally.

Traci Muggli made the strongest showing of the Liberal candidates running in the city’s three ridings, capturing 16.9 per cent of the vote in Saskatoon-Grasswood, CTV News projections showed Monday night.

“Looking at the glass half full right now,” Muggli said, referring to the number of seats the Liberal Party netted across the country— enough to form a minority government.

“I’m really happy to see that federally we might be able to get on the right pathway so we will still be able to proceed with really excellent policies that we’ve been working on for so long.”

Conservative incumbent Kevin Waugh won Muggli’s riding of Saskatoon-Grasswood with a projected 53.7 per cent of the vote.

In Saskatoon-West, Shah Rukh finished a distant third behind former incumbent Sheri Benson and the newly elected Conservative candidate Brad Redekopp.

“The people made a choice and we do have to respect that,” said Rukh at a gathering of liberal candidates at Persephone Theatre.

In Saskatoon-University, where Conservative Cory Tochor won, Liberal candidate Susan Hayton came in third with a projected 13 per cent of the vote.