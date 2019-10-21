SASKATOON -- As of 10:00 p.m. Monday the CTV Decision Desk projected Conservative victories in all 14 ridings in the province.

Conservative candidate Gary Vidal picked up a seat in the battleground riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River, held by NDP candidate Georgina Jolibois heading into the election.

The NDP experienced another upset in Saskatoon-West where Conservative Brad Redekopp defeated NDP incumbent Sheri Benson.

Likely the biggest upset of the night was the Conservative Michael Kram’s win in Regina-Wascana, a seat Liberal MP Ralph Goodale held for 26 years.

The CTV Decision Desk projects a Liberal minority.

This a breaking story. More to come.