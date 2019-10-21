Blue wave soaks Sask. on election night
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, his wife Jill, and their children arrive to a voting station at Our Lady of Peace Parish on Election Day in Regina on Monday October 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 9:05PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 10:34PM CST
SASKATOON -- As of 10:00 p.m. Monday the CTV Decision Desk projected Conservative victories in all 14 ridings in the province.
Conservative candidate Gary Vidal picked up a seat in the battleground riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River, held by NDP candidate Georgina Jolibois heading into the election.
The NDP experienced another upset in Saskatoon-West where Conservative Brad Redekopp defeated NDP incumbent Sheri Benson.
Likely the biggest upset of the night was the Conservative Michael Kram’s win in Regina-Wascana, a seat Liberal MP Ralph Goodale held for 26 years.
The CTV Decision Desk projects a Liberal minority.
This a breaking story. More to come.