‘Frigid weather’: Saskatoon police record 44 collisions since snowfall

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to 44 collisions since Tuesday’s snowfall and the drop in temperatures.

In an email to CTV News, a Saskatoon police spokesperson said this would only include those that reported to police and the actual number of crashes is “likely higher.”

Most of the province was placed under an extreme cold warning on Thursday, with Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasting dangerous wind chill values.

Environment Canada says the extreme cold could last until Monday morning, with wind chill values approaching -50 C in some locations.

-With files from Drew Postey and David Prisciak