The final suspect in the killing of Tyler Applegate, a man Saskatoon police say was fatally shot after confronting a person who was peeing on his fence, has been arrested.

The male suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, police said in a news release. He’s also accused of shooting a gun while being reckless toward the safety of another person.

Police did not clarify his age.

He is the fourth person arrested in the case. A female suspect was arrested last week, while two other male suspects were arrested earlier this month. The three are each charged with manslaughter and accused of one other offence — being an accessory after the fact to the shooting of a gun while being reckless toward the life or safety of another person.

Applegate was shot in the stomach at his home on the 2300 block of 33rd Street West on July 22, 2017. He died in hospital the next month.

The death was Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2017.