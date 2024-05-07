'Every one of these boxes is full of people': Saskatoon city archive moving to permanent home
It’s a new beginning for some of Saskatoon’s oldest and most significant pieces of history.
The City of Saskatoon Archives is nearly set for its move from a building near the airport to a new permanent home downtown at the old Post Office Building across from City Hall.
"Forty years in the making, which does predate me," city archivist Jeff O'Brien said Tuesday.
"It'll see us through the future. This is our forever home. It's our resting place and where we are gonna stay."
For the past several weeks, O'Brien and assistant archivist Ken Dahl have been sorting, organizing and carefully packing Saskatoon's history into thousands of boxes before the current location closes next week and the new facility starts to take shape.
Roughly 4,000 feet of shelves are making the trip, and 3,600 boxes of various sizes stowed on pallets — in addition to hundreds of thousands of photographs, thousands of maps, financial ledgers, blueprints and city planning documents dating back to the early 20th century.
Getting here was no easy task either. O'Brien said the city archives began in the 1980s when it contracted the provincial archives to manage the city's records until 1992. After that, the archives was at the Arthur Cooke Building before moving to its current space on Cardinal Crescent in 2010.
Saskatoon's historic post office building will be the new permanent home of the city archive. (Rory MacLean / CTV News)
"I started in the archives in 1997 and 'find a permanent home for the archives' was on my to-do list in 1997, so it's nice to strike that one off," O'Brien said of the move that has taken 40 years to materialize.
O'Brien has been Saskatoon's memory keeper since then, and he's been reminded of that role and responsibility during the preparation for the move.
He says he's had to resist the temptation of stopping and reading documents he hasn't seen in years or has never had his hands on.
"That is always an occupational hazard in my occupation, because people like me get into archives because they're excited about history," he said.
"And when you're working in archives, you're surrounded by all the things that happened and all the people that made them happen. Every one of these boxes is full of people."
The move has also helped unearth some hidden gems in the building.
O'Brien showed off a 60-pound brass sign that used to be displayed on the outside of a building at the famous Five Corners intersection back in the 1960s.
The corner of Broadway Avenue, 12th Street and University Drive was unique for decades as the intersection where five corners existed before the aforementioned building was demolished and the street was reconstructed to its current three-corner design.
O'Brien said the sign, which reads 'Five Corners' in a retro-style font, hung on the outside of the building. Despite many hours of work, he says he hasn't been able to research it fully even though it was displayed on one of the busiest intersections in the city.
"It's a mystery. I've talked to everybody in the heritage community. Nobody's ever seen this before in their lives," O'Brien said.
Next week, the archives will move and work getting the new location up and running begins.
O'Brien joked the one thing he'll miss most about the current space is the free parking, but the new archives have plenty of features that O'Brien has been patiently waiting for.
It will have a separate climate controlled area for the stacks of physical archives, plenty of space to grow into for decades to come, and it's centrally located in the heart of the city — right across the street from City Hall, where O'Brien says they should be.
With more than 100 years of history being carefully packed for its journey downtown, the city is ready to usher in another 100 years of history at its new location.
"I live my life immersed in the history of this city and the people who live here, all the good things, all the bad things," O'Brien said.
"They're all here."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian envoy warns of 'big red line,' days after charges laid in Nijjar case
India's envoy to Canada insists relations between the two countries are positive overall, despite what he describes as 'a lot of noise.'
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
With Donald Trump sitting just feet away, Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday at the former president's hush money trial about a sexual encounter the porn actor says they had in 2006 that resulted in her being paid to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
U.S. paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion, official says
The U.S. paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns that Israel was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah against the wishes of the U.S.
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
Susan Buckner, who played spirited cheerleader Patty Simcox in 'Grease,' dead at 72
Susan Buckner, best known for playing peppy Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 classic movie musical 'Grease,' has died. She was 72.
Jeremy Skibicki has 'uphill battle' to prove he's not criminally responsible in Winnipeg killings: legal analysts
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Albert Street flood alert system causes confusion for commuters
On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.
-
'They deserve a home': Regina Humane Society struggles to keep up with dog intake
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is facing difficulties as the number of dogs in their care continue to increase.
-
Entertainment, mini donut eating contest and more coming to 2024 Queen City Ex
The countdown is now on for one Regina’s longest running events, the Queen City Ex (QCX).
Winnipeg
-
Jeremy Skibicki has 'uphill battle' to prove he's not criminally responsible in Winnipeg killings: legal analysts
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
-
'They've been increasing': Manitoba seeing an increase in number of ticks
This year's tick season is trending upward in Manitoba according to data and experts.
-
Taking a look at the Manitobans still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
There are three Manitobans left, all playing for eastern teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – two with the Carolina Hurricanes and one with the Boston Bruins.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man wanted for child pornography arrested while attempting to leave Canada: RCMP
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.
-
Oilers fans in B.C. brace for Canucks playoff rivalry
The Vancouver Canucks secured a second-round playoff date last week with the Edmonton Oilers. In the days since, both fan bases have been sizing up their Canadian competition.
-
Police searching for girl from Athabasca believed to be travelling to Edmonton
Police in Athabasca are asking for help finding a teenaged girl reported missing two days ago.
Calgary
-
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
-
Levonte Johnson scores twice as Whitecaps open cup defence with win over Cavalry
Levonte Johnson scored twice to help the Vancouver Whitecaps open defence of their Canadian Championship with a 2-1 win over Cavalry FC in the opening leg of their quarterfinal Tuesday.
-
Wind takes out tree in southwest Calgary, topples it onto Spruce Cliff home
In the southwest Calgary community of Spruce Cliff on Tuesday afternoon, the wind toppled a massive tree onto a house along 37th Street.
Lethbridge
-
Heavy rain, strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across southern Alberta
As of Tuesday afternoon, between 21 and 31 millimetres of rain had fallen in the Lethbridge region since Monday evening.
-
Woman sought by Lethbridge police in gas station assault and robbery
A woman is being sought by Lethbridge police in connection with a robbery at a gas station that turned into an assault.
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects in 'street robbery'
Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the 'street robbery' of a senior last week.
Toronto
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
How Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef escalated within weeks
A long-simmering feud between hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in recent days as the pair traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of diss tracks. Here’s a quick overview of what’s behind the ongoing beef.
-
City reverses home run-ban at Toronto west-end baseball diamond
The City of Toronto is changing up its eyebrow-raising rules at a west-end baseball diamond.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa will fly Israeli flag at City Hall on May 14 but won't hold flag raising ceremony
The flag of Israel will fly at Ottawa City Hall on May 14 to mark the country's Independence Day, but the City of Ottawa says it will not hold the customary flag-raising ceremony due to concerns about public safety.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean student's stabbing death
Ottawa police have announced a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Nepean last week.
-
Ottawa Senators to select 7th overall in 2024 NHL Draft
The Ottawa Senators will have the seventh pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Montreal
-
'Deeply disturbing' that Legault asked police to dismantle McGill encampment: opposition parties
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is facing criticism from opposition parties for asking police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment on the McGill University campus.
-
Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal
CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years. The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.
-
Montreal Canadiens to get fifth overall pick in NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens retained the fifth pick in the upcoming NHL lottery draft on Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police budget increased by nearly half a million dollars for beach booze pilot
The Vancouver Police Department has added another $450,000 to its financials, growing the department’s budget for this year to over $415 million.
-
B.C. court approves sale of Squamish-area ski resort development, despite government objections
Plans for a massive ski resort near Squamish, B.C., that have been in the works for more than two decades got a lifeline in the province's Supreme Court last week.
-
Canucks playoff viewing parties popping up throughout Metro Vancouver
On Wednesday morning – less than 12 hours before the Canucks face off against the Oilers – Vancouver's mayor will make an announcement about viewing parties in the city.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Vancouver Island
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
-
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.
London
-
'A recent onslaught': London, Ont. social service agency calls out city councillor’s social media campaign
A social service agency that offers support primarily geared to sex workers has written a pointed letter to London City Council, but appears to be focused on one council member in particular.
-
'I’d give them a one-way ticket out of here!' Sarnia councillor reacts in wake of police investigation at homeless encampment
The City of Sarnia will not clear out a homeless encampment in a city park anytime soon. The decision comes after a heated debate and multiple legal opinions — it also came just an hour before a serious stabbing occurred.
-
London, Ont. police undergoing changes in upper management
Weeks after a third deputy chief was sworn in, more changes are being made in upper management at London Police Service headquarters.
Kitchener
-
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ history.
-
OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
-
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
Northern Ontario
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
-
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault against female he knows: SiRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
-
Cape Breton residents raise concerns about rats
Some Cape Breton residents have seen a spike in rodent activities.
N.L.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.