Saskatoon court hears 'not guilty' from one of three accused in 2006 homicide

One of three accused in the killing of a Saskatoon man 18 years ago has pleaded not guilty.

Rory Frizzell, 49, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Frizzell made his plea at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday. His trial is set to be heard at the Court of King's Bench by a judge and jury.

Darren Greschuk, 31, was shot in his home at around 4 a.m. on July 8, 2006.

Greschuk was able to call an ambulance. He reported he and his wife were sleeping when a man with a gun broke into their home and demanded money.

Police say Greschuk's wife managed to hide until officers arrived.

Greschuk was taken to hospital and died about two weeks later, on July 23, 2006.

More than 17 years later, in October 2023, police arrested two men in British Columbia.

Albert Workman was charged with second-degree murder and Bradley Mann was charged with manslaughter.

Frizzell was arrested on January 24 in Lethbridge, Alta.

He's scheduled to appear in provincial court again on June 25.