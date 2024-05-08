Saskatoon crews resume residential street sweeping

City of Saskatoon says crews have resumed sweeping residential streets as they continue to address road maintenance and repair potholes.

According to the city, street sweeping started on Wednesday after it was delayed due to rain earlier this week.

The city said areas missed due to rain have been rescheduled.

“Street sweeping in the rain presents challenges: it turns dust and debris into mud, making it much harder for our street sweepers to do the best job cleaning the roads,” the city said in a news release.

The city asks residents to move their vehicles when they see the "No Parking" signs posted on their street prior to sweeping.

When it comes to the potholes, the city says the delayed spring thaw has created more cracks and holes than usual, and workers are patrolling roads and prioritizing repairs using hot mix asphalt for more a more permanent fix.

The city says high-priority locations will be addressed within 24 to 72 hours, if the weather permits.

“Non-emergency pothole repairs are part of planned maintenance programs, ensuring the road network's longevity while prioritizing citizen safety and fiscal responsibility,” the city said.

Anyone that notices hazardous potholes or pavement cuts can report them to the city’s customer care centre.