Two men charged in relation to Saskatoon homicide last summer
Police investigate after a shooting in the 2300 block of 33rd Street West on July 22, 2017 (Mark Villani / CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 1:46PM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 1:49PM CST
Saskatoon police have laid manslaughter charges in relation to a killing last summer.
Tyler Applegate was shot in the stomach at his home on the 2300 block of 33rd Street West on July 22, 2017.
The 27-year-old died from his injuries three weeks later.
The day of the shooting, police were looking for a black Nissan Titan truck with three male occupants, which was stolen from Prince Albert.
About a month later a patrol officer found the vehicle unoccupied.
Police say Applegate and the suspect did not know each other.