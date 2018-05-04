

Saskatoon police have laid manslaughter charges in relation to a killing last summer.

Tyler Applegate was shot in the stomach at his home on the 2300 block of 33rd Street West on July 22, 2017.

The 27-year-old died from his injuries three weeks later.

The day of the shooting, police were looking for a black Nissan Titan truck with three male occupants, which was stolen from Prince Albert.

About a month later a patrol officer found the vehicle unoccupied.

Police say Applegate and the suspect did not know each other.