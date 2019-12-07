SASKATOON -- A 35-year-old man was killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of 2019.

Police and medical services were called to the 200 block of Ave. X N. around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday after reports of gun fire.

They located an injured man and he was taken to hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

Major crimes, target enforcement and forensic identification units have been called to investigate the incident.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in Major Crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.