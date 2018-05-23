Police have charged a woman with manslaughter in connection with a killing last summer.

The woman is third person charged in the death of Tyler Applegate. He was shot in the stomach at his home on the 2300 block of 33rd Street West on July 22, 2017.

The 27-year-old died from his injuries three weeks later. Following the shooting, police were looking for a black Nissan Titan truck with three male occupants, which was stolen from Prince Albert.

About a month later a patrol officer found the vehicle unoccupied.

Earlier this month, police charged two men with manslaughter in the case. Police now say a woman is also charged with manslaughter along with accessory after the fact to discharge firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, in relation to Applegate's death.

She is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday morning.