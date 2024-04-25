Sask. woman bit by police dog after opening police vehicle door

A police service dog bit a 26-year-old woman on Wednesday evening after the woman opened the door of a police canine vehicle, Prince Albert police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East for a complaint of a disturbance where they spoke with a man they described as “uncooperative” who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries from an assault, police said.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital for observation, according to police.

“During the investigation, a 26-year-old intoxicated female was detained, spoken to by an officer, and released to friends,” police said.

Upon her release, police said the woman approached the police canine vehicle and opened the rear door. The police service dog inside the vehicle “engaged the woman causing an injury consistent with a dog bite.”

She was also taken to the Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was notified, however, SIRT determined the situation did not meet the criteria for an investigation.

Police said no charges have been laid.