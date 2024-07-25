Saskatoon gets two first electric buses

SASKATOON
    In a significant step toward sustainability, Saskatoon has unveiled its first electric buses, marking a milestone in the city's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

    The two new buses, showcased at the civic operations centre, are fully electric and emissions-friendly.

    "This is marking a significant milestone in our commitment to public transportation," Mike Moellenbeck, director of transportation for the City of Saskatoon, said at the unveiling event on Thursday.

    "In July of 2020, Saskatoon piloted an electric battery bus over a 12-month period to evaluate the performance and feasibility of battery electric buses in Saskatoon's climate. Building on that success, the city council approved an initial investment into battery electric buses."

    Despite the buses costing $400,000 more than the current diesel models, the city believes the investment is justified. The electric buses are a part of Saskatoon's strategy to meet its climate action goals.

    The low emissions community plan and climate action plan aim to reduce emissions by 55,000 carbon dioxide equivalents by 2050 and increase transit trips by a five per cent motor share by 2030, and 10 per cent by 2050.

    "Battery electric buses are a positive step towards the city's targets," Moellenbeck said.

    The new electric buses take several hours to charge and have a range of 300 kilometers, enough to handle every route in the city. While the majority of Saskatoon's bus fleet remains diesel-powered, the city is exploring future electric bus procurement as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

    "As part of our study, we'll be using that information to help determine the implementation of future bus purchases with a mix of battery and diesel buses," Moellenbeck added.

    The specific routes for the new electric buses have not yet been decided, but they are expected to be operational within the next month.

    Saskatoon residents can look forward to quieter, cleaner rides as the city continues to move towards a greener future.

