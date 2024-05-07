Saskatchewan care home where elderly man was allegedly attacked suspended after inspection

A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.

The Ministry of Health says it discovered eight infractions at Diamond House.

Inspectors found Diamond House does not have "sufficient care staff on duty" and has not reported serious incidents within the past year.

The inspection was conducted a month after Charmaine Macooh said her 92-year-old father was hit at Diamond House. Macooh said her father is suffering from a brain bleed as a result of the attack.

Macooh believes the man who allegedly hit her father was a patient who was brought into the facility under an agreement between Diamond House and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In November, the SHA asked Diamond House to take in up to 30 patients from the hospital who don't require hospital-level care, but need some assistance.

The SHA has now suspended patient admissions to Diamond House due to the violations found during the March 26 investigation.

Fourteen hospital patients at Diamond House will be displaced as a result of the suspension order, according to the SHA.

Diamond House in Warman, March 28, 2024. (Dan Shingoose / CTV News)

"We are working to find them a permanent location — either back at home, ideally, or at another appropriate care setting," Derek Miller, the SHA's chief operation officer told journalists on Tuesday.

CTV News has contacted Diamond House for comment, but has not received a response.

The inspection found Diamond House was "not in compliance" with:

accurate record keeping

positively caring for residents with difficult behaviours

having sufficient care staff on duty

the terms and conditions in the license

providing appropriate oversight

reporting serious incidents within the last year

describing what a serious incident is and who to report it to

providing an assessment within seven days

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said it's in contact with Diamond House "and is following up on their progress in addressing each infraction."

Saskatchewan's Health Minister Everett Hindley said the alleged assault at Diamond House is being "investigated separately."

Macooh transferred her father out of the facility following the incident.