SASKATOON -- On the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, the nation is remembering the sombre say with a virtual tribute at 4:30 p.m.

A semi collided with the team's bus, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The virtual memorial will include performances by local music artists and a candle-lighting ceremony.

Scott Thomas lost his son Evan in the crash and says this year has a different feel to it. Many family members weren't able to attend the memorial last year due to the pandemic.

He plans on going to the crash site as he's never been there on the anniversary date.

Plans were announced for a Humboldt Broncos tribute centre and crash site memorial.

"What’s there now is so powerful. Like everything that's been left there people left with a purpose." Thomas said. "I think those make a powerful statement."

Thomas hopes that the site will incorporate the crosses already at the site. He doesn't think there will be a time when Canadians will forget about the tragedy.

"Any Canadian alive right now will remember where they were when that news broke and I don't think Canadians will ever forget."

Meanwhile, the Boulet family is preparing for Green Shirt Day on Wednesday. Their son Logan Boulet died from his injuries and donated his organs, saving six lives.

Bernadine says Green Shirt Day evolved after the crash when people approached them about Logan's story of being an organ donor.

"Someone asked us to do something more and green is not only the colour of the Broncos but the colour of organ donation."

Proceeds of the Green Shirt Day will go to the Canadian Transplant Association and the Logan Boulet Endowment Fund.

The Boulet family is asking people to take photos and use the hashtags #LoganBouletEffect and #TogetherStrong to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

It's estimated that almost 150,000 people registered to become organ donors in the days and weeks following the crash.