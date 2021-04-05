SASKATOON -- On Monday, the City of Humboldt and the Humboldt Broncos Memorials Committee announced plans for a Broncos tribute centre and a roadside memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The roadside memorial would be built near the site of the crash on Highway 35, the tribute centre would be built in Humboldt.

"A tribute to those affected by the crash is going to help our community move one step further down the road," said Deputy Mayor Rob Muench. "Our obligation as a community to proceed with this is very important."

The tribute centre will be adjacent to the Elgar Peterson Arena with a dedicated exhibit gallery. The gallery will feature images, videos and other items drawn from the thousands sent to the community after the April 6, 2018 bus crash.

An ice surface for the city and a fitness centre are also part of the planned centre. The ice surface will support local hockey within the community, the Humboldt Broncos and other skating sports.

The committee is in the preliminary planning phase.

"It will probably be a good two years out before we have developed a final concept plan," said Humboldt City Manager Joe Day.

During a virtual news conference Monday, Day said the roadside memorial would likely be built sooner than the tribute centre.

The city and the memorials committee announced plans for a national capital fundraising campaign to help cover the projects' costs.

Day estimates the cost of the projects could be close to $25 million.