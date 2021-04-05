SASKATOON -- The City of Humboldt is planning a virtual ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

On April 6, 2018, a semi collided with the team's bus killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The city planned the memorial in collaboration with representatives of the victim's families, the city said in a Facebook post announcing the event.

The service will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page on Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m., the post said.

The memorial service will include performances by local music artists and a candle-lighting ceremony.

Church bells will be tolled at 4:50 p.m., to mark the approximate time the crash occurred.

"We encourage bells to be tolled in all communities and to observe a moment of silence at the same approximate moment, if possible," the city's post said.