Extreme cold warnings lifted in Saskatoon area, but remain in PA: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 6:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- The worst of this cold snap is behind us, but it is still unseasonably cold. As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, wind chill-aided conditions made it feel like -38 in the Bridge City.
We'll see more cloud coverage build today, with the gradual warm up pushing us towards what’s expected to be a very mild weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -16
Evening: -18
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -16
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -15