A former Saskatoon massage therapist facing a dozen sexual assault charges will not be going to trial.

Mark Donlevy was scheduled to be on trial in September for 11 charges of sexual assault, but on Friday pleaded guilty to six of the charges. The other six charges are expected to be stayed during his sentencing hearing on Sept. 30.

The charges were laid after several women came forward saying they were assaulted during massage appointments.

Donlevy is currently serving a three-year sentence for a previous sexual assault conviction after a woman testified he forced her to have sex after going on a date in 2004.