A Saskatoon man accused of more than a dozen sexual assaults was given federal prison time Thursday for one of those charges.

A judge handed Mark Donlevy, 50, a three-year sentence.

A woman testified Donlevy forced her to have sex after the two had gone on a date in the summer of 2004. He was found guilty in September.

Donlevy is also accused of sexually assaulting 11 woman during appointments when he was a massage therapist.

Last week a 12th came forward to police, making it the 13th charge against Donlevy.

He’s expected to stand trial for the remaining charges in February.