Mark Donlevy has been arrested and charged with another count of sexual assault.

A 40-year-old woman reported being touched inappropriately while being treated by Donlevy at his massage business in February 2016, Saskatoon police say.

Donlevy, 50, was arrested Monday and released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court Nov. 26.

In September, Donlevy was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago.

The woman testified Donlevy forced her to have sex after the two had gone on a date in the summer of 2004.

Donlevy is also set to stand trial on 11 other sexual assault charges.