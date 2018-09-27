

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man who has been accused of numerous sexual assaults has been found guilty of one of those charges.

A judge declared Mark Donlevy guilty of sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago.

The woman testified Donlevy forced her to have sex after the two had gone on a date in the summer of 2004. Sentencing has been set for Oct. 19.

Donlevy is also accused of sexually assaulting 11 women during appointments when he was a massage therapist. A date for those charges has not yet been set.