Judge finds Donlevy guilty of 2004 sexual assault
Mark Donlevy (Twitter/@MarkMDonlevy)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 12:59PM CST
A Saskatoon man who has been accused of numerous sexual assaults has been found guilty of one of those charges.
A judge declared Mark Donlevy guilty of sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago.
The woman testified Donlevy forced her to have sex after the two had gone on a date in the summer of 2004. Sentencing has been set for Oct. 19.
Donlevy is also accused of sexually assaulting 11 women during appointments when he was a massage therapist. A date for those charges has not yet been set.