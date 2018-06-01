

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon massage therapist facing nearly a dozen sexual assault charges is headed to trial.

In a decision Thursday, a provincial court judge committed Mark Donlevy to stand trial at Court of Queen’s Bench.

Donlevy was first arrested in November 2016 and charged with two counts of sexual assault after two women told police a massage therapist touched them inappropriately at a business operating out of a home on the 1200 block of Main Street.

Seven more counts were laid against the 49-year-old in April of last year after more women came forward. As of Friday, he was facing 11 counts of sexual assault.

The allegations against him have yet to be proven in court.

A date for the trial has not been set yet.