

CTV Saskatoon





Closing arguments have wrapped up in the case of a former Saskatoon police officer charged with assault.

Jarett Gelowitz, 32, is facing an assault charge in connection with the takedown of a suspect after a high speed chase in 2016.

During closing arguments, the defence said his use of force was in accordance with police training.

The Crown argued his final knee strike to the suspect once he was out of the vehicle was unnecessary and excessive.

The judge is expected to hand down his decision in July.