An expert witness took the stand Thursday in the trial of a former Saskatoon police officer.

Jarrett Gelowitz, 32, is facing an assault charge in connection with the takedown of a suspect after a high speed chase in 2016.

A dashcam video showing Gelowitz and other officers trying to restrain the suspect is a key piece of evidence.

Joe Johnston, a retired Vancouver police officer with extensive experience in training police around North America in the use of force which engaging suspects, testified for the defence.

He told court that because of the gravity of the situation and the resistant behavior of the suspect, Gelowitz’s handling of the situation was consistent with training for law enforcement in Canada.

Closing arguments are set for Friday afternoon.