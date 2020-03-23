SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

12:45 p.m. - NDP leader Ryan Meili is calling on the provincial government to provide immediate financial aid for Saskatchewan residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meili wants to see direct cash payments to people struggling financially.

He said the decision to allow businesses to lay-off workers without notice or pay-in-lieu for 12 weeks is going to hurt workers, since applying for Employment Insurance might be difficult.

11:50 a.m. - Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has created a web page which collects self-directed learning resources for students and parents, sorted by grade level.

"The page offers links to academic sites that are appropriate for each grade level, information about resources within the Saskatoon community, and tips to help parents support their children during this time," a Facebook post from the school division said.

10:52 a.m. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented new measures to support farmers and agri-food businesses facing financial challenges of the pandemic.

This includes $5 billion in lending capacity for producers, agribusinesses and food processors and a six-month extension on loan repayments, set to cost $173 million in deferred loans to keep the money in farmers’ pockets.

“I know these are hard times,” Trudeau said to the farming community, offering a thank you to those in the food sector who are keeping Canadians fed at this time of crisis.

10:28 - The federal government has announced $23.3 million in total support for the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac).

No vaccine exists for COVID-19 coronavirus. VIDO-InterVac is the first lab in the country to have a vaccine candidate in animal testing, according to a news release.

The vaccine was made in February, and researchers expect to know in about four weeks whether the vaccine works in an animal model. Clinical testing of this vaccine in humans could start as early as this fall, the release says.

9:15 - Eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced Sunday in Saskatchewan. The total number of cases in the province is now 52. There are now 33 confirmed cases and 19 presumptive cases in the province.

Saskatoon City Council's regular meetings will go ahead today even though City Hall is closed to the public. The meeting — as is usual practice — will be available via livestream on the city's website.

In addition to other measures, the province's mandatory 14-day self-isolation order remains in place for anyone who has travelled internationally or has come into contact with someone with COVID-19.