SASKATOON -- A children’s entertainer wanted to bring some cheer to kids that were celebrating their birthdays in Martensville this weekend.

Deseri Adrian, known as Sprinkles the clown, posted on a local Facebook group offering appearances for children.

Due to social distancing most parties that were planned for kids needed to be cancelled, but Adrian figured she could preform a safe distance away and maybe make their special day a bit more memorable.

“We put on some music, the mascots did a little bit of a dance party with them, we really encouraged them to dance with us and then once the mascots were done dancing we shut off the music and I did a few magic tricks.”

With help from her three children they loaded up in a minivan and Sprinkles the clown, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Nick Wilde from Zootopia aimed to surprise and spread some cheer.