SASKATOON -- As COVID-19 continues to cause problems for Saskatchewan residents, many wonder how to practice proper self-isolation.

According to the SHA anyone in self-isolation who is not showing symptoms is allowed to leave the house, although the SHA advises against it.

If a person does leave the house during self-isolation they can only do so if they’re able to constantly maintain safe physical distancing of two metres between them and others as well as avoid crowded areas.

The SHA says anyone who leaves during self-isolation should avoid commonly touched areas such as handrails and crosswalk buttons.

For those in self-isolation that are showing symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA says they must self-isolate and separate themselves from others in the household, even if symptoms are mild.

There are several ways to be place into self-isolation, according to the SHA. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, anyone who has had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and anyone who has returned from a trip outside the country is ordered to self-isolate.

Those returning to the province from a trip abroad will be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation, and failure to do so could result in a fine of $2,000.

The SHA says those that have left the province, but not the country are advised to self-monitor.

Anyone looking for information from the province about the outbreak can go to saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus.