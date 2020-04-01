SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Monday recap

A woman who lived on a farm outside of Battleford has been identified as one of the Saskatchewan’s first COVID-19 deaths. Alice Grove collapsed in her home on Friday from a lack of oxygen. She had a high fever and was rushed to Battlefords Union Hospital, according to her family.

The province announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday which brings the provincial total to 184. The bulk of the cases are concentrated in three areas. Ninety of those who have tested positive for the virus are from the Saskatoon area. Regina currently has 39 cases and the province's north is home to 37 cases.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services announced a new plan to help the province's most vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan includes funding for the Lighthouse in Saskatoon and North Battleford, the YWCA in Saskatoon and Prince Albert and the Salvation Army in Saskatoon.

Now that schools are closed because of COVID-19, a local organization focused on food security wants to ensure students are not stuck with an empty plate.