SASKATOON -- In late March some members of Saskatoon’s Chinese community came together to provide some help for those working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They began ordering surgical masks to donate to places around the city and so far they have given away more than 8,000 masks. Another 30,000 are on the way.

“We love Saskatoon,” Samantha Zheng said.

"We want everyone safe, we are all human. We need to fight COVID together."

Zhang says so far they have donated 2,600 masks to the Saskatoon Fire Department and the City, 1,000 to police and hundreds to multiple organizations around town who still have their doors open.

The Chinese community appreciates the work done by health care workers on the front lines, she said.

When they arrive, the 30,000 masks will be donated wherever the need is greatest, she said.