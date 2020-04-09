SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Wednesday recap

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) released its modelling estimates showing how COVID-19 might spread through the province.

While the SHA emphasized that these are projections and not predictions, its modelling shows that 153,000 to 408,000 people in the province could be infected by COVID-19.

The numbers illustrate the importance of flattening the curve to limit the number of cases the province's health care system would have to simultaneously grapple with at any one time.

As part of it's modelling, that SHA also is planning to have 1,500 beds on standby in Saskatoon in the event of a surge in acute patients.

COVID-19 patients will be housed in dedicated sections in the city's hospitals and if needed, at a field hospital being set up at Merlis Belsher Place.

As of April 8, the provincial government says there have been 271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Out of the 271 cases 165 are presently considered active.

Saskatoon's total number of cases sits at 135, the highest concentration of cases in the province. Of the city's 135 cases, 97 are considered active.