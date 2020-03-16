SASKATOON -- 10:42 a.m. - The province announced Monday morning that pre K-12 classes will be winding down by March 20.

9:19 a.m. - The weekend saw a flurry of activity as the city ramped up its response to the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The City of Saskatoon announced on Sunday that leisure facilities and indoor and outdoor rinks would be closed beginning Monday.

Saskatoon Public Library also announced a temporary closure of all branches which starts Monday as well.

The moves came after health officials confirmed four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday, bring the provinces total number of presumptive cases to six.

Last week two presumptive cases were confirmed in Saskatoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come throughout the day.