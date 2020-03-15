SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is temporarily shutting down its leisure facilities and all Saskatoon Public Library locations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” says Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the Director of the Emergency Management Organization. “We want to remind everyone there is no evidence of community transmission.”

The following city operated recreation facilities will be closed as of Monday:

Leisure Centres

Cosmo Civic Centre (and Caryle King Public Library)

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre

Lakewood Civic Centre (Cliff Wright Public Library)

Lawson Civic Centre (Rusty MacDonald Public Library)

Saskatoon Field House

Shaw Centre

Indoor Rinks

ACT Arena

Archibald Arena

Cosmo Arena

Gordie Howe Kinsmen Arena

Lions Arena

Outdoor Rink Buildings (Warm-up Shacks)

Golf Courses (for pre-season sales)

Holiday Park Golf Course

Silverwood Golf Course

Wildwood Golf Course

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo

The city is working on a plan to compensate anyone financially affected by these closures.

Registration for the Spring/Summer programs will continue as planned.

Saskatoon Public Library Locations

All SPL locations wil be temporatily closed as of Monday.

Library closures are tentatively scheduled to last for two weeks, but that timeline could change.

Holds will be temporarily suspended while the libraries are closed.

Book drop offs will remain open, but the library also wants to remind everyone that late fees will be waived.